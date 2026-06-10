Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $99,147,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $12,276,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $2,831,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $2,227,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $412.57 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $413.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $353.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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