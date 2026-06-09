Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 140.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total transaction of $11,655,934.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,394,759.13. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,600 shares of company stock worth $41,650,580 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:GD opened at $340.85 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $268.10 and a 52 week high of $369.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.81 and a 200 day moving average of $346.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. General Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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