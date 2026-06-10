Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 10,237 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,032 shares of company stock valued at $117,967,816. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a planned investment of up to £2 billion over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. AMD Commits up to £2 Billion to Accelerate AI Innovation and Research in the United Kingdom

AMD announced a planned investment of up to over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets.

Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts.

AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions.

Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded.

Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary also resurfaced, with some articles arguing AMD’s valuation is stretched and that Nvidia still holds a wide lead in AI accelerators, which may be pressuring sentiment.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.06 and a fifty-two week high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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