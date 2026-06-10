Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,535 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $221.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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