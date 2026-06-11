Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Salesforce Stock Performance
NYSE CRM opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $276.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.
Salesforce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.
Key Salesforce News
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is getting credit for expanding its AI monetization strategy by acquiring m3ter, a usage-based metering and billing platform. The deal should help integrate consumption pricing into Agentforce Revenue Management, which could support revenue growth from AI products and make Salesforce more flexible for customers shifting away from pure subscription billing. Salesforce m3ter Deal Highlights Shift Toward Usage Based AI Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg-reported news that Salesforce’s stake in Anthropic has grown to about $5 billion reinforces the company’s AI exposure and may boost investor confidence that management has a meaningful position in one of the leading AI startups. Salesforce’s Anthropic Stake Reportedly Reaches $5 Billion as AI Startup Eyes IPO, Bloomberg Reports
- Positive Sentiment: A Zacks note highlighted that Salesforce is trading near a 52-week low while Agentforce ARR is rising sharply and growth appears to be re-accelerating, suggesting the stock may look inexpensive relative to its long-term AI opportunity. Salesforce Trades Near 52-Week Low: Time to Hold the Stock or Exit?
- Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce’s presentation at the Mizuho Technology Conference did not include a clear new catalyst in the provided summary, but it kept management visible to investors amid heightened scrutiny on execution. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Presents at Mizuho Technology Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Third-party coverage also pointed to improving earnings quality and positive market reaction to the latest results, which supports the view that the company still has fundamental strength despite the recent pullback. Shareholders Can Be Confident That Salesforce's NYSE: CRM Earnings Are High Quality
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports about layoffs and severance packages are likely weighing on sentiment, as they underscore cost-cutting pressure and suggest management is still adjusting the workforce around slower-than-hoped AI adoption. Salesforce lays off employees in a new round of cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Articles noting AI competition pressure and a stock slide despite the earnings beat suggest investors remain concerned that rivals are limiting Salesforce’s growth outlook, even after strong quarterly results. AI Competition Pressured Salesforce (CRM) in Q1
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage of layoffs amid AI concerns and a sharply lower stock price reflects continuing market skepticism about whether Salesforce’s AI investments will translate into faster near-term growth. Salesforce lays off 86 employees amid AI concerns, stock down 30%
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.26.
Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce
About Salesforce
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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
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