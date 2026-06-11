Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $276.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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