Focus Partners Wealth Has $123 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,564 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 194,904 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $122,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2%

IBM stock opened at $271.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $250.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.10. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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