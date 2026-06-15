Focus Partners Wealth Has $137.36 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,427 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,041 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Netflix were worth $137,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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