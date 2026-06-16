Focus Partners Wealth Has $55.32 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,439 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 124,808 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $55,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Republic Services alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 366,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.24 per share, with a total value of $74,019,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 110,315,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,310,304,199.68. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,254.24. This represents a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 987,150 shares of company stock valued at $202,366,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $252.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average of $214.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Republic Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Republic Services wasn't on the list.

While Republic Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here