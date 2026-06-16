Focus Partners Wealth Has $58.86 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Focus Partners Wealth cut its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,693 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 31,048 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $58,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks included Starbucks on its list of top income stocks, suggesting some analysts still view the shares favorably despite near-term noise.

Zacks included Starbucks on its list of top income stocks, suggesting some analysts still view the shares favorably despite near-term noise. Positive Sentiment: One recent analysis said Starbucks is seeing stronger traffic growth thanks to better service, faster operations, and improved customer experience initiatives, supporting the turnaround narrative.

One recent analysis said Starbucks is seeing stronger traffic growth thanks to better service, faster operations, and improved customer experience initiatives, supporting the turnaround narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. The sale was small and routine, so it is unlikely to be a major signal on its own.

CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. The sale was small and routine, so it is unlikely to be a major signal on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Another report noted Starbucks faces growing competition from 7 Brew, which is expanding quickly and could pressure traffic over time.

Another report noted Starbucks faces growing competition from 7 Brew, which is expanding quickly and could pressure traffic over time. Negative Sentiment: Starbucks Korea is closing all locations early on June 22 for mandatory history and social sensitivity training after a marketing backlash. The controversy has triggered boycotts, a public apology, an investigation, and renewed reputational risk for the brand. Starbucks Korea Shuts Stores Early After Boycott Hits Revenue

Starbucks Korea is closing all locations early on June 22 for mandatory history and social sensitivity training after a marketing backlash. The controversy has triggered boycotts, a public apology, an investigation, and renewed reputational risk for the brand. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports on the same South Korea issue suggest the fallout is severe enough to affect sentiment across the stock, since the controversy could hurt sales and distract management. Starbucks Korea to give staff history training after backlash over marketing campaign

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,300. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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