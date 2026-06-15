Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,186 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 350,356 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $118,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

UBER stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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