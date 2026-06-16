Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 30,297 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,018 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,297 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $54,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 431,965 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,806,000 after acquiring an additional 269,965 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 296,953 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $91.52. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $140.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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