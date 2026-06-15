Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 527,658 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948,433 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 527,658 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.07% of ExxonMobil worth $354,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $608.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and providing a supportive fundamental backdrop for the stock.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and providing a supportive fundamental backdrop for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Reports that ExxonMobil is exploring potential acquisition targets, including Australia’s Woodside Energy Group, suggest management may be looking to expand its natural gas footprint and pursue growth through M&A. Article: Exxon Mobil evaluates potential buyout of Australia Woodside Energy, Bloomberg News reports

Reports that ExxonMobil is exploring potential acquisition targets, including Australia’s Woodside Energy Group, suggest management may be looking to expand its natural gas footprint and pursue growth through M&A. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary describing ExxonMobil as a “constructive” value idea, along with articles highlighting its low debt and ability to handle business uncertainty, points to continued appeal as a defensive energy name.

Investor commentary describing ExxonMobil as a “constructive” value idea, along with articles highlighting its low debt and ability to handle business uncertainty, points to continued appeal as a defensive energy name. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy stocks were higher late Friday, which likely lifted ExxonMobil along with the sector. Article: Sector Update: Energy Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Broader energy stocks were higher late Friday, which likely lifted ExxonMobil along with the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters and other outlets also reported that ExxonMobil’s head of global trading is set to retire, but the move looks more like a routine leadership change than a major business disruption. Article: Exxon Mobil set to place Alex Volkov as head of global trading, sources say

Reuters and other outlets also reported that ExxonMobil’s head of global trading is set to retire, but the move looks more like a routine leadership change than a major business disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noting ExxonMobil’s strong one-year share gains may reinforce the stock’s valuation debate, but they are unlikely to be the main driver of near-term trading.

Articles noting ExxonMobil’s strong one-year share gains may reinforce the stock’s valuation debate, but they are unlikely to be the main driver of near-term trading. Negative Sentiment: Exxon’s planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex could create temporary operational noise, though the notice did not suggest a major outage or earnings issue. Article: Exxon plans work at Beaumont, Texas complex, says online notice

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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