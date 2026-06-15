Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 85,032 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,542 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 85,032 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $392,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,324,743,000 after buying an additional 3,648,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $497,311,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

MA opened at $489.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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