Focused Investors LLC Has $107.15 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,450 shares of the company's stock after selling 204,600 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Focused Investors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $107,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $186.07 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.62. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.47 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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