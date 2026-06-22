Focused Investors LLC Has $151.98 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Focused Investors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,450 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 4.9% of Focused Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $151,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.3%

American Express stock opened at $338.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $319.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.98. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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