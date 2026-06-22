Focused Investors LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,900 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 5.4% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of FedEx worth $167,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $326.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $345.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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