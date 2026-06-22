Focused Investors LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 4.9% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.23% of Elevance Health worth $149,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1%

Elevance Health stock opened at $388.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $426.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $375.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.03.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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