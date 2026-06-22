Focused Investors LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,100 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 7.5% of Focused Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $229,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 610 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.6% during the first quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Lexington Hill Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lexington Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,354 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,099.46 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $630.01 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $979.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $920.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here