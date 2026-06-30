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Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,333 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management increased its RTX stake by 7.1% in the first quarter, buying 6,333 additional shares and bringing its total to 95,506 shares valued at about $18.4 million.
  • RTX reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.78 beating estimates and revenue of $22.08 billion topping forecasts; revenue also rose 8.7% year over year. The company also reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance of 6.6 to 6.8 EPS.
  • RTX announced a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, payable September 3, which works out to an annualized $2.92 dividend and a 1.6% yield.
  • Interested in RTX? Here are five stocks we like better.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,506 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in RTX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.65 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: RTX Corporation was upgraded to Buy by Zacks, which suggests improving earnings expectations and could lift investor sentiment toward the stock. Article title: RTX (RTX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
  • Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and signaling ongoing capital returns.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mention RTX 4090, RTX 5000, RTX Spark, and other NVIDIA products; these use “RTX” in the branding but are about Nvidia, not RTX Corporation, so they are not meaningful direct catalysts for the stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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