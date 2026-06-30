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Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $21.18 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management significantly increased its IBM stake in the first quarter, boosting holdings by 664.1% to 87,364 shares worth about $21.18 million. IBM now represents roughly 1.9% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 14th-largest holding.
  • IBM continues to draw strong institutional interest, with large investors such as Norges Bank, Capital World Investors, and Vanguard reporting sizable positions. The article notes that 58.96% of IBM shares are owned by institutional investors.
  • Recent catalysts highlighted for IBM include the launch of the world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip, an expanded partnership with ServiceNow to make legacy systems AI-ready, and a small dividend increase to $1.69 per share quarterly. IBM also beat earnings expectations in its latest report, with revenue up 9.5% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 664.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,364 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 75,930 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $277.83 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.38 and a 200-day moving average of $266.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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