Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $24.22 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,656 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. The stock has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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