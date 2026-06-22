Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 31,741 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,741 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in International Business Machines by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after acquiring an additional 211,040 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $3,317,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Barclays started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $249.72 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here