Ford Motor Company $F Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 416.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,761 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.63.

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Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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