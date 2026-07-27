Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,486 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 64,652,514 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $674,437,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,908,234 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,036,000 after buying an additional 189,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,345,131 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $57,008,000 after buying an additional 103,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Ford Motor by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 125,292 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2%

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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