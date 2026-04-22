FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. GE Vernova comprises 0.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Glj Research raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $849.00 to $993.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $919.48.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $990.92 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $878.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.60 and a 1 year high of $1,016.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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