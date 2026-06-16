FormFactor, Inc. $FORM is Needham Investment Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. FormFactor makes up about 2.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.90% of FormFactor worth $38,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 1,158.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 161,494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 68.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,909,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial upgraded FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,090,278. The trade was a 27.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $484,127.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $995,951.25. The trade was a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,514 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

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