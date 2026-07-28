FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412,119 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 310,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.81% of FormFactor worth $136,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FormFactor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,278. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,442,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 435,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,805,088.45. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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