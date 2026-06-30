Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 5,742 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest results and guidance continue to highlight strong AI memory demand, with analysts pointing to pricing strength, tight supply, and multi-year customer contracts that improve visibility. Article Title

Micron’s latest results and guidance continue to highlight strong AI memory demand, with analysts pointing to pricing strength, tight supply, and multi-year customer contracts that improve visibility. Positive Sentiment: Several firms have lifted price targets on MU after the earnings beat, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth and a prolonged memory supercycle. Article Title

Several firms have lifted price targets on MU after the earnings beat, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth and a prolonged memory supercycle. Positive Sentiment: Commentary comparing Micron to “the new Nvidia” and calling it a top AI infrastructure stock is adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

Commentary comparing Micron to “the new Nvidia” and calling it a top AI infrastructure stock is adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Micron is also being mentioned as part of broader AI leadership rotation and sector momentum, which keeps the stock in focus even as traders reassess where the next leg of the AI trade goes. Article Title

Micron is also being mentioned as part of broader AI leadership rotation and sector momentum, which keeps the stock in focus even as traders reassess where the next leg of the AI trade goes. Negative Sentiment: Shares are facing pressure from reports that OpenAI may delay its public debut, while a separate class-action lawsuit accusing Micron and peers of price gouging has also weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Shares are facing pressure from reports that OpenAI may delay its public debut, while a separate class-action lawsuit accusing Micron and peers of price gouging has also weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: New semiconductor spending plans in South Korea from Samsung and SK Hynix are being viewed as a longer-term competitive threat, adding a reason for investors to question how durable Micron’s pricing power will be. Article Title

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,145.28 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $830.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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