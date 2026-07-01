Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $362.45 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136,316 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 43,683 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 2.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.05% of ExxonMobil worth $362,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $565.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Article Title

ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a Buy rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Article Title

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Article Title

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Negative Sentiment: One market note suggested Chevron may have moved faster than ExxonMobil on a major opportunity, hinting at competitive pressure in a key growth area. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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