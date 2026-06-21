Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after buying an additional 88,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after buying an additional 194,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after buying an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $401.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $439.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,279,145.49. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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