Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,883 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company's stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:HLT opened at $341.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $344.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $309.57 and its 200 day moving average is $290.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $295.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $329.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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