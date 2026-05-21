Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) by 13,501.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC's holdings in Baidu were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 406.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zephirin Group raised their target price on Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.58.

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Key Baidu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

Baidu Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of BIDU opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,126.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $165.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Further Reading

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