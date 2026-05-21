Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) by 13,501.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC's holdings in Baidu were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 406.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zephirin Group raised their target price on Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.58.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Baidu
Key Baidu News
Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nomura raised its price target on Baidu to $190 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s latest results showed stronger AI momentum. Nomura adjusts Baidu price target to 190 from 186, maintains Buy rating
- Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna lifted its target to $140 from $120, citing Baidu’s AI Cloud surge, though it kept a Neutral rating because of ongoing uncertainty around the broader business mix. Susquehanna Raises Baidu Price Target to 140 on AI Cloud Surge. Why Still Neutral?
- Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a much higher $215 target, suggesting the market may be underestimating Baidu’s AI and cloud growth potential. Benchmark reaffirms Buy rating on Baidu
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage highlighted Baidu’s strong Q1 print, with AI-driven businesses contributing more than half of revenue and AI cloud growth accelerating sharply. Baidu Stock Rises After AI Revenue Surges 49% in Blowout Quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Management commentary on the earnings call emphasized that AI agents and Baidu Cloud still have a large addressable market and that long-term margins remain attractive. Baidu Earnings Call Showcases Aggressive AI Pivot
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also nudged its target higher to $140 while keeping an Equalweight rating, reflecting improved sentiment but not a full bullish turn. Morgan Stanley lifts price target on Baidu to 140 from 135, keeps Equalweight rating
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the AI momentum, Susquehanna’s Neutral stance shows investors still have concerns about Baidu’s traditional search and advertising business, which may limit valuation upside. Susquehanna Raises Baidu Price Target to 140 on AI Cloud Surge. Why Still Neutral?
Baidu Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of BIDU opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,126.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $165.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Baidu Company Profile
(Free Report
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Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.
Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.
Further Reading
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