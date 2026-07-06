Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $608,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Marvell Technology by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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