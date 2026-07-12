Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 404.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,358 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 262,471 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Fortive worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,157,822 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,437,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,028 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 28.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 20,483,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,003,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,046,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $491,928,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,327,000 after purchasing an additional 116,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.06. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive's payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.83.

Read Our Latest Report on FTV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,891,941.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. This represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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