Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. National Health Investors makes up approximately 1.5% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 1,728.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,768.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,163,992.35. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,177,473.44. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NHI stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.71%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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