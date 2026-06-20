Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,500 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Amphenol comprises 1.2% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.98 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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