Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,312 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. Caterpillar makes up 4.1% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CAT opened at $987.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.73 and a 52 week high of $994.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $875.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $935.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Article Title

Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Article Title

Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note warned that earnings estimate revisions may not support continued near-term gains, suggesting the stock could face some consolidation after its recent surge. Article Title

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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