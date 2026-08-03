Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. $FET Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET - Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,555 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 558.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Forum Energy Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Forum Energy Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Forum reported adjusted earnings of approximately $1.16 per share, well above the $0.57 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $226.2 million versus expectations of $212.4 million. The quarter compares with a loss of $0.10 per share a year earlier. Forum Energy Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Forum reported adjusted earnings of approximately $1.16 per share, well above the $0.57 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $226.2 million versus expectations of $212.4 million. The quarter compares with a loss of $0.10 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and demand improved: Revenue rose 8% sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to about $32 million, and gross and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 230 and 300 basis points, respectively. Orders totaled $236 million, producing a 104% book-to-bill ratio, while management said market share grew 13%. Forum Energy Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue rose 8% sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to about $32 million, and gross and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 230 and 300 basis points, respectively. Orders totaled $236 million, producing a 104% book-to-bill ratio, while management said market share grew 13%. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was increased to $870 million-$910 million from a consensus estimate of $856.2 million. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $225 million-$245 million also exceeds the $219 million consensus, signaling continued momentum. Forum Energy Technologies Stock Surges After Results and Raised Guidance

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was increased to $870 million-$910 million from a consensus estimate of $856.2 million. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $225 million-$245 million also exceeds the $219 million consensus, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns provided additional support: Forum repurchased $8 million of stock during the first half of 2026, indicating management’s confidence in cash generation and valuation.

Forum repurchased $8 million of stock during the first half of 2026, indicating management’s confidence in cash generation and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Drilling and Completions segment generated $139 million of revenue, while Artificial Lift and Downhole contributed $87 million. Investors will likely focus on the earnings-call discussion of order trends, margins and the sustainability of the recovery. Forum Energy Technologies Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s Drilling and Completions segment generated $139 million of revenue, while Artificial Lift and Downhole contributed $87 million. Investors will likely focus on the earnings-call discussion of order trends, margins and the sustainability of the recovery. Negative Sentiment: Two executives sold shares in the past six months, with no reported insider purchases. The sales may modestly temper sentiment, although they do not offset the stronger earnings and guidance signals.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $62.78 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $709.45 million, a P/E ratio of -418.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.35 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, SVP Michael Dewayne Danford sold 3,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $166,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,004,173.11. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FET has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Forum Energy Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Forum Energy Technologies

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company's offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

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