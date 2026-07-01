Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $276.84.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.4%

TXN stock opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $271.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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