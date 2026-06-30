Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,647 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 38,847 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $463.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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