Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in American Express were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 19.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $338.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $321.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.62. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $365.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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