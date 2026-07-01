Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after buying an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Article Title

Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Article Title

Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Positive Sentiment: Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Article Title

Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Article Title

Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point is the handoff of mainland China commercialization rights for Verzenios to Innovent Biologics, which investors may view as a reduction in direct control over part of Lilly’s China business and a reason for some near-term selling. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,199.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,048.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,024.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here