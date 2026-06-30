Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock worth $14,563,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after buying an additional 1,091,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

PG stock opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.08. The company has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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