Forum Financial Management LP Has $473,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Corning were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $921,435,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 141.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $329,035,000 after buying an additional 2,348,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $399,505,000 after buying an additional 2,304,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $255.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. The company has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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