Forum Financial Management LP Has $730,000 Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,306 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in RTX were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 1.2%

RTX opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.37. The firm has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.65 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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