Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $272.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $279.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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