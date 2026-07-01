Forum Financial Management LP Sells 107,804 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 107,804 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Bank of America were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $404.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reduced their target price on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Bank of America to $67 from $61 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish Wall Street view of BAC’s earnings power and valuation upside. Morgan Stanley raises price target on Bank of America

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Bank of America to $67 from $61 and kept an rating, reinforcing a bullish Wall Street view of BAC’s earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage continued to point to Bank of America as a long-term holding and highlighted favorable positioning versus other megabanks, which can support investor sentiment around the stock. Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Is A Long Time Berkshire Hathaway Holding

Separate coverage continued to point to Bank of America as a long-term holding and highlighted favorable positioning versus other megabanks, which can support investor sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also received coverage tied to a constructive view on markets and chip-sector demand, signaling that its research franchise is still producing influential calls that can bolster the company’s market profile. Bank of America Details How ‘Micron/Anthropic Partnership’ Locks In ‘Greater Confidence in 2-3-Year Supply/Demand/Pricing Visibility’

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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