Forum Financial Management LP Sells 14,380 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.4% in the first quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,145.28 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $830.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest results and guidance continue to highlight strong AI memory demand, with analysts pointing to pricing strength, tight supply, and multi-year customer contracts that improve visibility. Article Title

Micron’s latest results and guidance continue to highlight strong AI memory demand, with analysts pointing to pricing strength, tight supply, and multi-year customer contracts that improve visibility. Positive Sentiment: Several firms have lifted price targets on MU after the earnings beat, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth and a prolonged memory supercycle. Article Title

Several firms have lifted price targets on MU after the earnings beat, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth and a prolonged memory supercycle. Positive Sentiment: Commentary comparing Micron to “the new Nvidia” and calling it a top AI infrastructure stock is adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

Commentary comparing Micron to “the new Nvidia” and calling it a top AI infrastructure stock is adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Micron is also being mentioned as part of broader AI leadership rotation and sector momentum, which keeps the stock in focus even as traders reassess where the next leg of the AI trade goes. Article Title

Micron is also being mentioned as part of broader AI leadership rotation and sector momentum, which keeps the stock in focus even as traders reassess where the next leg of the AI trade goes. Negative Sentiment: Shares are facing pressure from reports that OpenAI may delay its public debut, while a separate class-action lawsuit accusing Micron and peers of price gouging has also weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Shares are facing pressure from reports that OpenAI may delay its public debut, while a separate class-action lawsuit accusing Micron and peers of price gouging has also weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: New semiconductor spending plans in South Korea from Samsung and SK Hynix are being viewed as a longer-term competitive threat, adding a reason for investors to question how durable Micron’s pricing power will be. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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