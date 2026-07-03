Forum Financial Management LP Sells 23,577 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,577 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $262.52 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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