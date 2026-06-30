Forum Financial Management LP Sells 45,173 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,672 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 45,173 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $827,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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